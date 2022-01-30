Wyoming's Katelyn Mitchem, Oisin O'Gailin set program records in the mile

Two University of Wyoming distance runners set program records in the mile on Saturday at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder.
Junior Katelyn Mitchem finished with a time of 4 minutes, 39.38 seconds to place second in the event and break a school record set by Molly Mouton in 1998.
Cowboys' senior Oisin O'Gailin broke a record that Mike Cherono had held since 1978. O'Gailin ran a 4:00.41 to place fourth in the event.
Both UW teams are back in action Friday when they compete at The Invitational at the Peak hosted by Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
