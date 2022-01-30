 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW TRACK

Wyoming's Katelyn Mitchem, Oisin O'Gailin set program records in the mile

  • 0

Two University of Wyoming distance runners set program records in the mile on Saturday at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder.

Junior Katelyn Mitchem finished with a time of 4 minutes, 39.38 seconds to place second in the event and break a school record set by Molly Mouton in 1998.

Cowboys' senior Oisin O'Gailin broke a record that Mike Cherono had held since 1978. O'Gailin ran a 4:00.41 to place fourth in the event.

Both UW teams are back in action Friday when they compete at The Invitational at the Peak hosted by Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

O'Gallin 2021 headshot

O'Gallin
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News