Wyoming's Katelyn Mitchem, Oisin O'Gailin set program records in the mile

Two University of Wyoming distance runners set program records in the mile on Saturday at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder.

Junior Katelyn Mitchem finished with a time of 4 minutes, 39.38 seconds to place second in the event and break a school record set by Molly Mouton in 1998.

Cowboys' senior Oisin O'Gailin broke a record that Mike Cherono had held since 1978. O'Gailin ran a 4:00.41 to place fourth in the event.

Both UW teams are back in action Friday when they compete at The Invitational at the Peak hosted by Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.