Proposed land exchange raises questions of access, value, process

“Too easy of access leads to shooting ranges being set up, trash and over use,” Parish said. “That hasn’t happened in other areas — like this one — because you have to walk in.”

Western agreed, asserting the question of access should not always consider the mode of transportation — meaning by car or by foot.

“I think the concept of access is: Is there access at all? And right now there is,” Western said of the current state land west of Dayton. “Yes, you have to hike. Yes, you have to be committed. But there is access. Just because a county road doesn’t go right through it doesn’t mean there isn’t access.”

Others noted dwindling access to the face of the Bighorn Mountains.

A letter included in the state’s analysis from the Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, included relaying questions and comments from the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

One such comment relayed in the letter stated, “In general public access to the public lands on the mountain face can be hard to come by,” and inquired whether Columbus Peak Ranch would consider a trade of a different parcel that increased this access.