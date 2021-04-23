QUINN
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
From now until the end of the year, Wiggins Construction is offering a free AR-15 rifle with every new home or commercial roof.
The bodies of two men were found inside a rail car tanker at Wasatch Railcar Repair following a loud explosion.
The mauling victim had been recovering from surgery at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls when he suffered a massive stroke and died.
Natrona County School District parents and students plan to protest the district's mask requirement after trustees voted not to seek an exception to the Wyoming K-12 mask mandate.
The Natrona County School District will not request an exception to the statewide K-12 face mask requirement, despite a survey that found 80 percent of district parents want it eliminated.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star hit some slush on the road around mile marker 3.5 just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, veered off the roadway and overturned his Rolls Royce.
The victim told investigators Moises Sanchez had kicked the apartment door open, thrown him into a glass table that shattered and then punched and kicked him repeatedly.
“The verdict still means that George Floyd was murdered,” said Illyanna Saucedo of the Laramie Human Rights Network. “It’s better than Chauvin being acquitted, but that is a pretty low bar for seeking justice.”
A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child's hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.