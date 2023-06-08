Were all in for a treat, our June luncheon will be a potluck, at Della Works

Home. When you call to make your reservations, you will be given her address and directions if you need them. The luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. Everyone is to bring a covered dish of your choice. Our hostesses are Della Works and Kathy Morgan, a big thank you to them.

We also will have a sale if you have any Red Hat items you would like to sale, trade or give away bring to Della's, if you are selling an item be sure and put your name and price on the item.

To make your reservations please call Naoda Adams 259-0235, Deanna Archibald

234-8670 or Joanie Dunlap 267-7431. Or you can just answer to this email.