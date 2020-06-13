Reeves-Johnson: This white woman has been changed

After a bleary-eyed long day of driving I rushed to join the 6:00 gathering of protesters of the George Floyd murder regarding Black Lives Matter in Lander last Friday night. I met with some family and friends and caught up on what I had missed. My breathing settled into the moment.
At first I recognized this gathering as, well, big — both in terms of historical impact and in terms of its attendance. Hundreds of people were there. Everyone gathered were peaceful, enthusiastic and sincere. This did not change me, this is me. Joining the group settled and assured me and at the same time, it reminded me that we must blaze forward now, having walked for years with too light of boots. This was a spur in our comfortable ribs.
After some heartfelt words, the crowd moved to Lander’s main street to make a peaceful, meaningful presence in our town. I expected a welcome reception to working toward the obvious “good” in humans. What a piece-of-crap-Pollyanna-point-of-view that was. I shake my head at my naivety.
I am a changed white woman.
A group of about six to ten white men (yes, only men) were “camped” out across the street. One younger man was holding a heavy sledge hammer while he swayed in a rhythm resembling an eager junior high wrestler riling for a fight. He had his glaring eyes on our line across the street. The others had guns; one assault rifle swayed across a young white man’s chest looking quite like plastic but I kept telling myself it was real; I wanted it to be plastic. As the minutes passed I found myself looking at my daughter, my husband, my friends and saying: “Hey, wait a minute, I am scared, I know how these things can go.” I wanted someone to say, yeah, not worth it, let’s get out of here. No one said that.
They looked at me through my outer shell of cowardice and said, “right.”
I wrapped myself around that and stayed.
During the entire demonstration I struggled to understand what the white men with guns were saying. I really tried to get in their corner to imagine and understand. Guns? Really? There were no signs, just their faces supporting ego and hate. Mostly ego.
I am the owner and one of the four artists at Sweetwater Studio. Presently I am featured in a show at the Lander Art Center, two doors down from my studio. The angry men’s camp was in front of these two places of business. At the time they were there I was afraid to go into my own door.
Then the morning after I found out that they claimed to be protecting Lander businesses from looting demonstration.
Now I am an angry changed white woman; these men absolutely did not represent me or my business, for which they claimed to “stand.”
What makes me a changed white woman? Now I better understand deeper in my core the fright and fury that people of color have dealt with forever. My experience last night was microscopic compared to what my black and Indigenous neighbors and all people of color experience everyday. But, have you all ever stood with your family in your own cozy town and met eye-to-eye angry white men with guns?
I am a changed white woman. Thank you to the organizers and passionate speakers of the peaceful demonstration and gathering. Thank you to the real life white mad men across the street; you made all of us connect to our feelings in a severely, sharply pointed way. And thank you for not shooting, we have much work to do it appears. This is my first action.
Jenny Reeves-Johnson is an artist in Lander. Her multi-artist studio on Main Street, Sweetwater Studio, was established 12 years ago.
