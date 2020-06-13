Reeves-Johnson: This white woman has been changed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a bleary-eyed long day of driving I rushed to join the 6:00 gathering of protesters of the George Floyd murder regarding Black Lives Matter in Lander last Friday night. I met with some family and friends and caught up on what I had missed. My breathing settled into the moment.

At first I recognized this gathering as, well, big — both in terms of historical impact and in terms of its attendance. Hundreds of people were there. Everyone gathered were peaceful, enthusiastic and sincere. This did not change me, this is me. Joining the group settled and assured me and at the same time, it reminded me that we must blaze forward now, having walked for years with too light of boots. This was a spur in our comfortable ribs.

After some heartfelt words, the crowd moved to Lander’s main street to make a peaceful, meaningful presence in our town. I expected a welcome reception to working toward the obvious “good” in humans. What a piece-of-crap-Pollyanna-point-of-view that was. I shake my head at my naivety.

I am a changed white woman.