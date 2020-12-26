Reptiles rescued after wreck near Wright

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County firefighters were left to find temporary homes for a handful of snakes after a truck pulling a trailer rolled into a ditch along Highway 59 on Wednesday afternoon south of Wright.

A boa constrictor was found dead in the ditch, but six other non-venomous snakes survived, said Sgt. Gary Sams. An eighth snake was found wedged between a seat and the center console of the truck, but animal control was able to save it, said Fire Station 9 Capt. Robert Dickey.

The boa constrictor that died and another that survived the crash were the two largest of the reptiles, each measuring 6 to 7 feet long, he said.

Two sugar gliders — a small, nocturnal possum — and two dogs also were with the couple and were safe. After a brief stay at Fire Station 9, the snakes and animals were taken to the Gillette Animal Shelter for safekeeping.

“Good or bad, it was winter, so the snakes weren’t moving fast,” Dickey said, noting that if it were summer, they may not have been lucky enough to catch the cold-blooded reptiles constrictors.

The animals were being kept at the shelter to be returned to their owners when they are able to pick them up.

The extent of the damage from the crash is unclear, but a 45-year-old man and a woman, 26, were taken to the hospital’s emergency department for treatment, according to a Fire Department press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0