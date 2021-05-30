Roam 2021: Introduction

A record number of people hit the water in 2020 across the country, and Wyoming was no different. Fishing license sales went up as movie theaters, summer camps and concerts closed down. The question across the fishing industry was: Will the momentum continue? Will new anglers stay with the sport, and will even more people try it out?

The answer, according to most experts, is yes, if novice anglers have the tools and information they need to get started. That’s where this guide comes in. Page through the stories and enjoy the photos. Take the guide with you on the water if you want. Think about this issue as the Star-Tribune and statewide fishing enthusiasts sitting with you at your kitchen table and breaking down all that mystery that often surrounds fishing.