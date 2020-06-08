Rocky Mountain Power’s energy projects advance in Wyoming

The state’s largest utility, Rocky Mountain Power, continues to forge ahead with constructing its Aeolus Substation, about 10 miles outside Medicine Bow. Once completed, the substation will be able to collect the energy generated from nearby wind farms and load it onto a transmission line.

Last week, the utility delivered the massive transformers to the site to increase the substation’s voltage to 500,000 megawatts. Higher voltage levels help distribute power across transmission lines more efficiently.

Rod Fisher, project manager of Aeolus Substation, compared the substation to an on-ramp of an interstate freeway system, where energy merges onto a transmission network and is transported to other parts of the electric grid.

The 140-mile portion of the Gateway West transmission line, also under construction, will link up to a substation by the Jim Bridger Power Plant at Point of Rocks. The transmission line will then be able to move energy produced in Wyoming across some of the utility’s multi-state service territory.