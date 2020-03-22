Rudkin: God has not moved

This morning, after an endless night of tossing and turning, I stumbled into our kitchen and looked out toward the mountain. I couldn’t see the mountain. It’s huge and it’s practically in our backyard, but I could not see it because it was shrouded in clouds.
Hanging low, the dark clouds were draped over the mountain, slowly shifting but not lifting. I made some tea, ate a little breakfast, got ready for the day and walked back to the window. Nope, still no mountain in sight.
I gathered all my stuff for the day; phone, iPad, an apple and I headed out the door. I jumped in the car, hit the garage door opener, backed out and headed down our single lane road facing the mountain. Still, I couldn’t see it.
I love that mountain. I have sat and gazed at that mountain for hours over the years we have lived in the country. I have studied its face (which has changed a bit through time because of fires and groves of trees dying, etc.). I have marveled at its rugged beauty, its unrelenting determination to stand steady; never wavering, never shrinking back. I have heard it beckon me to rest and it has encouraged me to get back to work.
I always look for the mountain, but this morning, when I didn’t see it for a couple hours I didn’t get anxious and I didn’t question if maybe it had gotten up and moved on. Not for a second, did I doubt its presence.
The mountain was still right where it was when I went to bed.
I’ve heard many people say, “We went to bed one night and woke up in a different world.”
And, that is so true. Wow! These are indeed unparalleled times. Not one of us has lived through what is happening now around the world. It’s disorienting, it’s a little spooky, and it’s sure reminding me that we are not in control.
It’s troubling, isn’t it?
Maybe you have walked to the window of your life and you can’t see God. Maybe your day is looking gray and gloomy. Maybe questions of health and finances are hanging like storm clouds around your faith. Maybe you are wondering if God is still around.
God has not moved.
Just like our mountain never moves, our God stays put.
God is present today, just like he was yesterday, and the day before that. The clouds of our current situation maybe hanging low and even blocking our view but God has not left us.
God is with us while we watch the news of a virus on the march. He is with us as we are sent home from the office and as we watch the stock market. He is with us as we visit with our kids who are far away and as we care for our neighbors close by.
Walk outside for a minute. Can you see the mountain today? It doesn’t matter if you can or cannot, it is still there.
And so is God. God has not moved.
