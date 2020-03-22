Rudkin: God has not moved

The mountain was still right where it was when I went to bed.

I’ve heard many people say, “We went to bed one night and woke up in a different world.”

And, that is so true. Wow! These are indeed unparalleled times. Not one of us has lived through what is happening now around the world. It’s disorienting, it’s a little spooky, and it’s sure reminding me that we are not in control.

It’s troubling, isn’t it?

Maybe you have walked to the window of your life and you can’t see God. Maybe your day is looking gray and gloomy. Maybe questions of health and finances are hanging like storm clouds around your faith. Maybe you are wondering if God is still around.

God has not moved.

Just like our mountain never moves, our God stays put.

God is present today, just like he was yesterday, and the day before that. The clouds of our current situation maybe hanging low and even blocking our view but God has not left us.