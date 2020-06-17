School district trims tax rate as coronavirus relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees is trying to do its part to help during trying financial times.

During its monthly meeting June 10 the board voted to lower one of the mill levies it controls. Though the Teton County Recreation District is technically separate, the school board is in charge of determining the amount of money it collects from Teton County property owners.

Given that, the board unanimously lowered its collection from 0.9 mills to 0.25. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jeff Daugherty presented the reduction to the school board, explaining the Rec District board thought it could cover all funding requests in fiscal year 2021 even with reduced revenue.

“The board members felt like — albeit small — providing some measure of cash to the community was an aspiration they wanted to achieve,” Daugherty said.

In true financial terms the reduction amounts to roughly a $1.3 million estimated drop in revenue for the Rec District. The approved 0.25 mill levy will bring in about $500,000 in fiscal year 2021.