Mark Armstrong, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Legislative advocacy, business development, litigation mitigation, legal strategies, regulatory compliance, government liaison, agency liaison, legal testimony, remedial action, subordinate management, contracting,

human health risks, site safety, corrective action plans, EIRs, EISs, resolutions, ethics compliance, permitting, inspections, document research, FOIA, Sunshine Act and client contentment.

Q: What changes, if any, would you recommend in Wyoming’s election laws?

A: Absentee and mail-in ballots appear to be the source of the voter fraud in most cases. We all know that the day-of-election in-person voting is not the problem. So why after a major rewrite of the election code does the election code still read:

"22-9-102. Who may vote by absentee ballot. (a) Any qualified elector may vote by absentee ballot." Shouldn't we be encouraging day-of-election in-person voting? And limiting mail-in and/or absentee voting to people with special circumstances (military, camp jobs, out of town, homebound, resident in nursing care facility or other)? Shouldn't we advocate for paper ballots? Stopping crossover voting with a three pronged approach.

Q: In what ways would you improve access for rural voters as Secretary of State?

A: In Albany County we had our voting poll locations restricted due to COVID. We put together a team that was able to restore, for the most part, our rural polling locations.

Q: What role should the Secretary of State play in increasing voter turnout in Wyoming?

A: When people believe that the vote counts, they will turn out to vote.

Chuck Gray, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Election integrity has been a priority of mine as a state legislator. During my service in the state legislature over the past six years, I'm the only secretary of state candidate with a proven conservative record and a proven record regarding election integrity. I was the lead sponsor of the Voter ID Bill, which passed in the 2021 session. My leadership has always been dedicated to giving power and accountability back to the people from whom it's being taken away by big-government policies, self-serving politicians and bureaucratic overreach. I’ve led on fighting out-of-control property tax increases. We don't need career politicians who have only proven they will help themselves at our expense. With me, what you see is what you get.

Q: What changes, if any, would you recommend in Wyoming’s election laws?

A: We must ban ballot drop boxes. The documentary "2000 Mules" has shown how dangerous these drop boxes are. We must also move to an election with entirely paper ballots with no exceptions. There also needs to be an audit of each election. America is built on one person, one vote, and we should never tolerate criminals, tyrants and cheats who try to change that. The State also needs to fight to protect the Voter ID Law I passed. The recently announced policy of hiding certain voter registration and turnout data from the public is a horrible idea and a recipe for disaster. Unbelievably, the state is now hiding public data about our elections. We need more transparency, not less.

Q: In what ways would you improve access for rural voters as Secretary of State?

A: All voters should have the same access to register and vote. I support in person voting with paper ballots and won't gamble on black box voting machines that can't be accurately audited. The secretary of state also manages corporate registrations. I'll make it easier for all Wyomingites to create and run their own small businesses. I view it as my job to get the government out of our way and off our backs. As a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners, I will ensure that every state land decision is handled with a Wyoming-first approach. And I will work against and expose insider-driven corruption.

Q: What role should the Secretary of State play in increasing voter turnout in Wyoming?

A: The secretary of state should make sure every vote is counted and reported accurately.

Tara Nethercott, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As your next secretary of state, I have the necessary working knowledge through my experiences as a practicing attorney in corporate formations, registered agents and as a small business owner. My six years as a state senator, serving on the Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee -- the home committee of the secretary of state, has gained me advanced expertise on all elections laws, election integrity concerns, corporate filings, notaries public and all matters impacting the office. I have the desire to serve as a working elected, to instill trust and security in our elections. I have the business experience and proven leadership to lead a highly competent team for continued excellence

Q: What changes, if any, would you recommend in Wyoming’s election laws?

A: Wyoming leads as an example to the nation for conducting safe and secure elections. I intend to continue with this commitment to election integrity. This requires constant evaluation of elections procedures to ensure best practices are being utilized, with a careful balancing of election security and voter participation. Areas of Wyoming's elections laws that should receive additional attention from the public, county clerks and the legislature include: ballot boxes, absentee ballots and ballot harvesting.

Q: In what ways would you improve access for rural voters as Secretary of State?

A: With the majority of Wyoming voters being rural, improving and increasing access must be a priority. As your next secretary of state, I would consult with all the county clerks and the voters to understand what factors may be limiting rural voter turnout and evaluate how rural voters prefer to vote. Responding to the desired preferences of the voters, balanced with election security will result in greater participation and stronger outcomes.

Q: What role should the Secretary of State play in increasing voter turnout in Wyoming?

A: As the chief elections officer for the state, the secretary of state plays a fundamental and primary role in increasing voter turnout. Voting is the cornerstone of our country. The government's power is derived from its people and that power should be reflected in the vote. Increasing voter turnout requires intentional prioritization for communicating election information and coordination with the state's county clerks and a reminder to all Wyomingites that voting is not only a privilege, but a duty. Every vote counts.