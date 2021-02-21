Sheridan commissioners reject commercial solar application

SHERIDAN — Citing numerous concerns and inconsistencies within the company’s 322-page application, Sheridan County commissioners voted unanimously to deny Sheridan Solar, LLC’s commercial solar energy facility permit application on Tuesday.

“This is the first solar application we’ve ever had, and it’s probably not going to be the last,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “So I think it’s really important that we set a high bar for future applications. The process has got to be rigorous and stringent, and anybody that wants to apply for a solar permit in the future may go back and look at this one, and I want them to know that if they’re going to get it by Sheridan County, they better have it technically correct. I don’t think that this application necessarily sets that high a bar… I don’t think the permit (application) we have right now is ready for prime time.”

Prior to voting 0-5 to approve the application, commissioners mentioned a variety of concerns with the project.

First and foremost, according to Commissioner Lonnie Wright, was the testimony of Sheridan Solar owner Ros “Rocco” Vrba who contradicted much of the information in the application when speaking to the commission about the project last month.