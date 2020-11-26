Sheridan County school district affirms face covering requirement, denies petition from parents

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Parents who brought a petition before the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees asked the district during a special meeting of the board Tuesday to reconsider its COVID-19 protocols.

In particular, parents expressed concern for the district’s requirement that children have to wear masks all day, even during recess and physical education classes. Some noted their children come home with dirty masks, complaining of headaches and indicating they are struggling socially due to the inability to see their teachers’ and peers’ facial expressions.

In response, the district affirmed its face covering requirement and Smart Start plan and denied the exemption requested in the petition.

In total, school district officials said nearly 50 parents and other citizens signed the petition.

Carrie Sisson, a local attorney and one of the parents who signed, indicated the petition was not about masks in general, but rather about whether the children of the parents who signed it were specifically and individually exempt pursuant to the exemptions allowed in the public health order.