Sheridan High School marching band earns 'superior' rating at state competition

SHERIDAN (WNE) — In its first year returning to competitions, the Sheridan High School marching band earned a superior rating at state.

The SHS group was one of just four 4A schools to receive the top score.

"I'm 'over the moon' with how the group performed," SHS Director of Bands Chad Rose said Monday. "To march in front of 5,000, well over half of which are current or former marchers, is a very terrifying experience."

Rose said the group of approximately 125 students went in with the goal to get a superior rating but knew it would be a challenge. Every other band had at least three grades (10-12) of students who had marched before.

Rose said the SHS band has just five members who had previously field marched when they started this journey.

He credited Sheridan Junior High School music teacher Erin Schanzenbach for preparing students so well.

Superior is the highest rating a marching band can receive at the state contest. In addition to the high marks, the SHS marching band also received caption awards for exceptional performance in three areas: marching, music and winds.

"This is just the first step for us, and the kids are really excited to see what we can do moving forward," Rose said. "Their goals are higher now than the moments before we stepped out of the tunnel and on to the field."