A suspect in two separate but related shootings has been arrested, according to a joint press release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department.

A 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation for shootings that occurred Tuesday and Thursday.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night, law enforcement responded to a disturbance near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. A call to dispatch said a group of juveniles and young adults were arguing, according to the statement.

“While law enforcement was responding reporting parties told dispatch that they heard what they believe to be a single gun shot and that there was one adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg,” the statement reads.

The woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Near 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Casper Police Department responded to a shots fired report on the 3500 block of Bighorn Road. “Reporting parties stated that they heard what they believed to be approximately 10 gunshots,” the press release states.

Upon arrival, office determined that an occupied house was hit by 10 bullets. None of the people inside were injured.

The joint investigation determined that the two incidents were related and law enforcement identified a suspect.

The 16-year-old male was arrested and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

NCSD and CPD believe that the incidents are isolated and disputes between two groups. They say that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“These incidents remain under investigation. If you have information that you believe may assist our joint agency investigation into these incidents, please make a report through dispatch at 307-235-9282 or 307-235-9300. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com or 307-577-8477. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists an investigation may be eligible for a cash reward,” the law enforcement agencies state in the release.