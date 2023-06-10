Do you believe in recycling? Do you love a bargain? Do you wish you were a pirate discovering hidden treasures? Do you get a thrill from a surprise? All the above at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

If you've cleaned out closets, cupboards, and corners, drop off your clean and usable items (but no electronics, please) during our open hours. We're open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. "Like" us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.