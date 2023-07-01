SOCKS Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Proposed LDS temple in Cody sparking controversy Debate has been growing since the location of the temple, which would be Wyoming's third, was announced and culminated in a June 15 Planning &… Wyoming Supreme Court rules Casper police officer's traffic stop was justified The court ruled that a Casper police officer had reasonable suspicion to stop a man because he didn't signal turn long enough, resulting in a … Man dies in fatal crash near Casper Keefer Thomas, 20, died in a single-car crash late Sunday night on I-25. Two dead in Fremont County crash Two 74-year-old Wyomingites were killed in a three-car pileup Friday morning in Fremont County. State's proposed sage grouse protections anger local ranchers Ranchers near Gillette worry about the future if their land is designated as a core area for sage grouse.