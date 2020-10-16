Solutions for Wyoming's tomorrow

What do young people in Wyoming think the state should do to effectively address the seismic shift underway in how the nation uses power?
That’s the question I asked when I launched this project. But over the last six months, the question has only become more urgent.
What began as a gradual move away from coal toward cheaper natural gas and renewables has only accelerated in recent months, causing every corner of the state’s economy to feel the tremors of the new era.
Toppling oil prices, buckling demand for coal, a warming climate and a rapidly spreading pandemic have all barreled through Wyoming at frightening speed.
In this moment of reckoning for the state, I couldn’t help but wonder if it’s time to pause and hear what the young people of our state want and need. Since March, I have been interviewing the next generation of Wyomingites, poised to inherit what many have called insurmountable problems.
My conversations with high school and college students in Wyoming have reaffirmed to me just how vital listening to our students can be, and how important it is to take their ideas seriously.
As lawmakers double down to save the fossil fuel sector, this project amplifies the ideas proposed by Wyoming’s next generation to navigate this unprecedented transition.
What solutions do students here propose as Wyoming’s traditional, energy-based revenue sources founder?
What follows is a selection of opinion pieces contributed by Wyoming students, who consider the issues facing our beloved home and propose some possible solutions.
There isn’t one single solution to the problems the state faces. There is more likely a multitude of strategies that will have to be enacted in order for the state to continue thriving for generations forward.
Participants ranged in age, background and political values. Some had experience working in coal and trona mines or the oil fields, only to return to school. Others are just out of high school and training to be nurses, social workers, teachers, biologists, engineers and writers.
To connect with students, I sent calls out to several of the state’s colleges. I reached out to sources and asked them to share the opportunity with young people they knew. I struck up conversation with students I met while out reporting. Though I aimed to capture perspectives from young people all across the state, with an eye to how class, race and geography, among other factors, may shape a young adult’s perspectives, there are no doubt voices missing.
I hope this pursuit of collecting the stories of young Wyomingites will only continue, and that this project sparks a larger conversation and movement to listen to the next generation.
This project was made possible through the support of the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization supporting journalists who instead of just covering the problems in society, amplify proposed or enacted solutions.
Thank you to the participants who were brave enough to share their opinions, hopes and dreams for the future with me.
Camille Erickson covers energy for the Casper Star-Tribune.
