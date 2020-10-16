Solutions for Wyoming's tomorrow

What do young people in Wyoming think the state should do to effectively address the seismic shift underway in how the nation uses power?

That’s the question I asked when I launched this project. But over the last six months, the question has only become more urgent.

What began as a gradual move away from coal toward cheaper natural gas and renewables has only accelerated in recent months, causing every corner of the state’s economy to feel the tremors of the new era.

Toppling oil prices, buckling demand for coal, a warming climate and a rapidly spreading pandemic have all barreled through Wyoming at frightening speed.

In this moment of reckoning for the state, I couldn’t help but wonder if it’s time to pause and hear what the young people of our state want and need. Since March, I have been interviewing the next generation of Wyomingites, poised to inherit what many have called insurmountable problems.

My conversations with high school and college students in Wyoming have reaffirmed to me just how vital listening to our students can be, and how important it is to take their ideas seriously.