Some background on our rankings

Reading these lists — the biggest issues to watch, or the fastest-rising stars in the Legislature — readers might wonder, “how exactly did they make these decisions?”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 Legislative Session, the Casper Star-Tribune sent a Google Survey to every registered lobbyist and state legislator. The survey contained a series of open-ended questions, covering everything from their favorite places to eat to what issues mattered most to them and who they thought were the most important figures to watch this session.

Respondents were granted anonymity to allow them to speak candidly about the dynamics of the Legislature itself, and to better pin down exactly how lawmakers feel about their peers as well as the issues facing the state, and rankings — like those for top lobbyists and lawmakers — were written based on how many times individuals were mentioned.

Descriptions of each lawmaker and lobbyist were informed both by commentary from their peers as well as the personal observations of Star-Tribune reporters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.