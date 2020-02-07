You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Some background on our rankings
View Comments

Some background on our rankings

Reading these lists — the biggest issues to watch, or the fastest-rising stars in the Legislature — readers might wonder, “how exactly did they make these decisions?”

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 Legislative Session, the Casper Star-Tribune sent a Google Survey to every registered lobbyist and state legislator. The survey contained a series of open-ended questions, covering everything from their favorite places to eat to what issues mattered most to them and who they thought were the most important figures to watch this session.

Respondents were granted anonymity to allow them to speak candidly about the dynamics of the Legislature itself, and to better pin down exactly how lawmakers feel about their peers as well as the issues facing the state, and rankings — like those for top lobbyists and lawmakers — were written based on how many times individuals were mentioned.

Descriptions of each lawmaker and lobbyist were informed both by commentary from their peers as well as the personal observations of Star-Tribune reporters.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News