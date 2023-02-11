BUFFALO — On Louise Anderson's 87th birthday, her husband made bacon and eggs.

He put aside his walker. He stood over the stove, cracked the eggs, watched the bacon sizzle and curl. He set the table, got out the cake. He told Louise to sit down. He would take care of everything.

It wasn't easy for him to do, Louise said, but he did it anyway.

“I thought, this is what (65) years of being together is, having just a precious little moment like that," she said. She reached across the kitchen table toward him.

In 65 years together, Dale and Louise have lived through many phases of marriage.

There were the years going to parties and spending time with other young couples; the years raising their two kids; the years after their kids left, when Dale retired and the two became world travelers (those were the best years). Now, at 87, in the twilight of their marriage, they're simply holding on.

“Our love, and our marriage, has kind of taken a whole different tact," Louise said. "I mean, that's - I'm, I'm afraid - I don't want to lose him, you know? And every day, I thank God that we stayed together." Dale didn't bat an eye. "Well, then treat me better!"

Dale, from Holdridge, Nebraska, and Louise, from Buffalo, met in college, at the University of Nebraska. It was his sense of humor that attracted her at first. Even now, they spend half their life laughing.

"He's got this great sense of humor, and he still does," she said. "Plus he's sweet, and thoughtful."

"Oh, now you're really laying it on," Dale said. Whenever Louise veers into emotional territory, Dale hits the brakes with a one-liner and a wink. And when the situation is tense, he's there to get things back on track.

"I can't tell you the times that things have been real stressful, and not just us but in different situations, and he can come up with just a classic something that puts a little humor back in and gets everybody back into a right place,” Louise said.

Louise can hold her own as a comedian too, though. When posing for photos for this story, she slipped into the bench next to Dale, sliding close.

“You mean I have to sit by this guy?” she asked, laying her cheek against his shoulder. “My sweetheart.”

“Do you guys mind looking kind of at each other?” the Bulletin photographer asked.

"Oh no," she groaned. As a young girl, Louise dreamed about getting married, the fairytale wedding, the princely husband. But when marriage came around, she was tripped up when she realized what sharing a life really meant. The good, the bad and the ugly, as Dale quipped, of everyday intimacy.

“I was so afraid to get married because, I thought, I'm going to have to sit across the table, and he's going to see me eat," she said. But that worry eventually faded. Dale and Louise said they learned how to be married by watching their parents. And, eventually, they got pretty good at it themselves. They learned how to talk to each other, what interests they shared and what interests they didn't share. They learned not to take each other for granted and to say, “I love you,” even when it seemed obvious or unnecessary. Sometimes, it's just nice to hear.

"If you're going to plant a garden, it needs to be weeded and tended, and in a way I think that's how marriage is,” Dale said. “You have to work at it, and it takes compromise. Compromise, and communication, and respect.”

Now, the two have aged into each other. They sat for hours at their kitchen table, in the shadow of the lemon tree they've watched grow for the past four years, reeling off stories, about their younger years, or their kids, or the trips they've taken. They go for long stretches just talking with each other, remembering, gently correcting each other when one of them makes a mistake.

The memories that Louise lingers on are the quiet ones. Once, during their time as world travelers, Louise lost track of the tour group. Pacing the stone streets, she searched the crowd for the group leader, feeling herself start to panic, when, suddenly, a hand slipped into hers and a voice said, “I got you, honey.”

"For some reason that just - that just - that was precious. I mean that sticks out miles to me,” she said.

Another time, Dale and Louise were having a meal at Bozeman's Steakhouse when their waitress approached. She told them, “I just want you to know that there's a young couple across the way, and I heard them talking to each other, and the guy said to the gal, he said, 'I just hope that we'll be as happy when we've been married or have been together as long as those people obviously have.'"

Louise broke into a smile, remembering.

“I just thought that was so neat,” she said. “We were just having one of our silly times, like we do.”

They won't always have those times, though. They know that. As much as they don't want to.

"I just dread the day that one of us isn't here to share it with the other," Louise said. "And I don't like thinking about that, but when you're 88, you start thinking.”

Dale's 88th birthday is approaching. He uses a walker to move around the house. He's lost much of his mobility, and he doesn't get out much, which means that Louise doesn't either. Dale is seemingly nonplussed. At one point, he suggested that he just get in the car and start driving with the lights off. Another time, he joked that Louise could just stop feeding him. (No big deal — she's not a good cook anyway.)

"That's one thing you could do. You could starve me to death," he said.

Louise didn't laugh. “But I need you around.”

She leaned across the table, reaching toward him, tears forming at the edges of her eyes. “I need somebody to talk to.”

For the first time, the room was silent.