Lawyers for the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the first transgender Greek life member at the University of Wyoming asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit brought by six sorority sisters, arguing their lawsuit lacked legal footing and seeks to enforce the personal views of the women on a private organization.

"Our courts exist to address legal wrongs; they are not a place where people can go to reshape society to fit their exact sensibilities and preferences," lawyers for Kappa Kappa Gamma wrote in their legal filings.

The lawsuit brought by UW sorority sisters Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar alleged that Kappa Kappa Gamma did not follow its own bylaws and policies, breached its housing contract with the women and misled them by admitting a transgender member. They asked a federal judge to intervene and remove Artemis Langford, a transgender sorority member, from UW's Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter and permanently bar any "man" from joining the group.

In their legal findings, attorneys for the six sorority sisters said the central legal question the lawsuit was looking to answer was "whether the word 'woman' includes a man who 'identifies as a woman.'" But Natalie McLaughlin, Scott Klosterman and Brian W. Dressel, the lawyers for the Ohio-based sorority, urged U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson to avoid the politically divisive issue and instead base his ruling on the legal claims of the sorority members, which they insisted did not pass muster.

Among the defendants the sorority sisters named was Kappa Kappa Gamma's president Mary Pat Rooney. Lawyers for the sorority stated that lawsuit can't proceed against Rooney because she lives in Illinois and never directed or took part in the induction of Langford, leaving the U.S. District Court of Wyoming without jurisdiction.

The crux of the case revolves around the question of whether Kappa Kappa Gamma violated its own bylaws and policies by a chapter inducting a transgender woman. The sorority sisters and their lawyers, John Knepper and Cassie Craven, contend that the sorority's leadership and Rooney "have unilaterally concluded that a man can become a Kappa member" in defiance of its by-laws, which state that every member must be a "woman."

But the "restrictive definition" that the sorority sisters and their lawyers use does not appear anywhere in sorority guiding documents, according to sorority's lawyers. Instead, the sorority's 2015 inclusivity position statement and its 2018 "Guide for Supporting Our LGBTQIA+ Members" outline that the sorority allows "individuals who identify as women." The lawyers also argue that as a private organization the sorority has the right interpret its own by-laws and policies, including who it accepts.

"The majority of the Amended Complaint amounts to little more than a winding discussion of why Plaintiffs believe that transgender women should not be treated as women and should therefore be excluded from women's organizations," the Kappa Kappa Gamma attorneys wrote.

While the six sorority sisters and their attorneys have portrayed their lawsuit as an attempt to protect women's rights in their legal filings and media appearances, the lawyers for Kappa Kappa Gamma depicted the suit as an attempt by "a vocal minority" to impose their personal beliefs at the cost of Langford and the sorority.

"Perhaps the greatest wrongs in this case are not the ones Plaintiffs and their supporters imagine they have suffered, but the ones that they have inflicted through their conduct since filing the Complaint," they wrote. "Regardless of personal views on the rights of transgender people, the cruelty that Plaintiffs and their supporters have shown towards Langford and anyone in Kappa who supports Langford is disturbing."

A second request

Langford's attorney Rachel Berkness also asked Johnson to dismiss the lawsuit.

In their initial complaint, the lawyers for the sorority sisters said that Langford was included in the lawsuit only because they were trying to remove her from the sorority. Berkness argued that because the sorority members seek no damages or other legal claims against Langford, the lawsuit should be thrown out.

"Plaintiffs admittedly fail to state a claim against Ms. Langford and admittedly seek no relief from her," Berkness wrote.

Though Langford's legal argument is straightforward, Berkness did not hold back in criticizing the lawsuit, saying it resembled "a press release" to gain national attention.

"They bring college gossip before this Court and rehash stale boogeyman stories used to vilify the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote.

In the 70-page amended complaint, the six sorority sisters level a number of lurid accusations against Langford, including that she makes "little effort to resemble a woman," took uncomfortable pictures of other sorority members and asked them sexual questions, along with other "inappropriate and threatening" behavior. Those details have since made their way into national media coverage, including on The Megyn Kelly Show where Craven told the host, "You can put lipstick on a pig that doesn't make it a lady."

"Plaintiffs fling dehumanizing mud throughout their Amended Complaint which has nothing to do with their legal claims but which they nonetheless use to bully Ms. Langford on the national stage," Berkness wrote. "This, alone, warrants dismissal."

Berkness insisted that the inclusion of Langford in the lawsuit was unnecessary and only served to demonize her and other transgender people.

"Ms. Langford exemplifies the best of what a Wyoming woman is. Yet she has been dragged before this Court to defend herself against claims which do not require any party to name her personally or to wield repackaged versions of the same vicious rumors that have been used to vilify the transgender community for ages," she wrote.