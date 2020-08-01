Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition features Carbon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RAWLINS – Every year, the Wyoming Office of Tourism promotes Wyoming in several ways: There is the traditional effort to draw tourists to the state, but there is also a campaign for “earned media,” or the chance to be featured in well-read magazines and media content across the nation.

This attention can bring visitors — and necessary tourism dollars — to Wyoming. It is for this reason that the Carbon County Visitors Council excitedly welcomed crews from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to the region in October of 2019, and last week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featuring southeastern Wyoming locations hit newsstands.

“Just like paid ads, earned media coverage, such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Destination segments, provide reputable and organic anecdotes (and) experiences for potential travelers to explore,” Piper Singer, public relations and media manager for the Wyoming Office of Tourism said.

Magazine features can lead to further research into Wyoming, she said, and even visitors.

“Paid ads and earned media work together to generate an incremental boost in visit intent, with the combination of paid ad and earned exposure lifting likelihood of visiting Wyoming,” Singer said.