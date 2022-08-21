2020 recruiting vision: Wyoming's class bonded during pandemic, ready to produce for Cowboys

LARAMIE – Their college experience as freshmen felt more like serving time in minimum-security prison for the members of Wyoming’s 2020 recruiting class.

The young Pokes were mostly confined to the dormitories together while taking classes online. When they were let out for some exercise in the yard, practice times were split to limit the amount of players on the field together.

Wearing masks and taking COVID-19 tests were as much a part of the routine as getting ankles taped and watching film.

“I think we’re a pretty bonded class because we did everything together,” fullback Caleb Driskill said. “I mean, with that COVID year you weren’t supposed to be going out and meeting a whole lot of new people and doing all that stuff, so it was kind of like our tight-knit group hung out a lot and did everything together.

“I definitely think, besides just football, we grew closer that way that first year and we’re all still friends and talk and work together.”

The 2020 class will play a major role in the Cowboys’ 2022 season.

In addition to Driskill, there are a handful of other projected starters from the group, including wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho, right guard Emmanuel Pregnon, cornerback Cam Stone, center Nofoafia Tulafono and safety Isaac White.

Cobbs will likely be quarterback Andrew Peasley’s No. 1 target in the passing game with Isaiah Neyor transferring to Texas, Ayden Eberhardt graduating and Gunner Gentry suffering a season-ending injury.

“I’m glad that a lot of guys stayed and persevered through the hard times we have had here,” Cobbs said. “I think we’re better because of it. There’s a lot of the guys in the room that all love each other and respect each other. I think that’s the most important part and the key to success for us is everybody bonds and relates that to the field.”

Pregnon and Tulafono, two of the strongest prospects to step into the UW weight room in recent years, had a chance to develop behind veteran offensive linemen Logan Harris and Keegan Cryder for the past two seasons.

Now the third-year players will step into the spotlight as anchors on the offensive line when the Pokes open the season at Illinois next Saturday.

“(Pregnon) is going to have a super good year because he’s a stud. Same with (Tulafano), I think he’s going to be a dog,” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said after competing against the duo throughout fall camp. “They’re both freaky strong. It takes a lot to beat them on a pass rush.”

Pregnon, whose family faced economic challenges when he was growing up in Denver, tried to stay positive during the pandemic after UW took a chance on the lightly-recruited developmental player from Thomas Jefferson High.

“I feel like honestly it was tough for everybody and everybody is going through something, so you can’t be self-oriented,” Pregnon said. “Knowing that everybody has their own story and yours is not the worst, you’ve got to make the most out of what you do every day and keep your head in the game, make your future.”

Pregnon called his parents to stay “mentally sane” whenever he was feeling down in 2020. His mother, Angelie, instilled a work ethic in her now 6-foot-6, 312-pound son that he’s using to thrive at UW.

“When there was nothing to eat or we didn’t have anything, she would always wake up at 4 in the morning and go to work every day,” Pregnon said. “She wanted to put something on the table and she would work for that from 4 a.m. every day until 8 p.m. I really used her as an example of what it is to work hard and what it is to have grit and toughness.

“My mom was really a warrior to me. I like to call her an African queen, if you will.”

Tulafono, who had offers from three other Mountain West schools and even a Power 5 offer from Arizona, was drawn to UW by head coach Craig Bohl’s bluntness.

The opportunity to start for the Pokes was going to be earned, not given to the 6-2, 325-pound sophomore from Victorville, California.

“I came on my visit and there was no fake stuff,” Tulafono said. “They told me what I was supposed to hear and not what I was wanting to hear. I also liked the small town-type of vibe here. I like to get distractions out of the way and just focus on what I need to.”

After UW lost both starting cornerbacks and three defensive ends to the transfer portal after the 2021 season, it was critical for Stone and Omotosho to emerge as locker room leaders and front-line players.

Stone has locked down one cornerback spot opposite Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins.

“It is pretty cool to see that,” Stone said of his classmates taking advantage of opportunities to play. “It shows that hard work pays off. They’ve been working for those spots and they deserve it.”

Omotosho is one of three young defensive ends, along with DeVonne Harris and Sabastian Harsh, Bohl has been raving about since the spring.

“I really loved how I was being recruited compared to all of the other schools I was talking to,” Omotosho said of his decision to come to UW from the Houston area. “I felt like I was really needed here and I really liked coach Bohl approached me and all of that. Then I came to the Mizzou game (in 2019) and the energy was amazing on my official visit. It was all great. …

“The worst part was really not getting to experience a real freshman season like that.”

White, who coordinator Jay Sawvel graded as the top safety after he was inserted into the lineup last year, will help solidify the back end of the defense along with classmate Wyett Ekeler.

Other members of the 2020 class pushing for meaningful playing time are tight end Colin O’Brien, wide receiver Tyrese Grant, nose tackle Gavin Meyer, defensive tackle Caleb Robinson, defensive end Braden Siders and running back Joseph Braasch.

“The guys who are figuring into playing time, that’s encouraging, because those guys overcame so much,” Bohl said. “It was such a unique time. They made a decision on which school to go to without really visiting or knowing the coaches, but that is where our world was at. It will be fun to see this group come through for us.”