LARAMIE – West Coast bias?

Well, the numbers through Week 1 don’t lie: The Pac-12 is 13-0.

That’s the best start to a season for the conference as a collective since 1938.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said it best after his team set the tone for the weekend by smothering Florida 24-11 last Thursday in Salt Lake City:

“Even though we weren’t at our best, it was good to get the win and let people know we do play football out here in this part of the country,” Whittingham said during the postgame interview on ESPN after the Utes won without starting quarterback Cam Rising.

The Pac-12 has the best collection of talent at quarterback I can remember with the return of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC, Bo Nix at Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. at Washington, the transfer of DJ Uiagalelei from Clemson to Oregon State and emerging star Shedeur Sanders at Colorado.

This is also the deepest conference in the country with seven Pac-12 teams making my ballot after the conference’s loud Week 1 statement.

Sadly, the Pac-12 is down to the Pac-2 with Cal and Stanford now headed to the ACC in a desperate move following four teams (UCLA, USC, Oregon, Washington) realigning with the Big Ten and four teams (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah) realigning with the Big 12.

The leftovers, Oregon State and Washington State, hammered San Jose State and Colorado State, respectively, on the road. Mountain West, here they come?

And kudos to Fresno State (won at Purdue) and Wyoming (toppled Texas Tech) for reinforcing Whittingham’s sentiment that there is plenty of good football being played West of the Mississippi. I considered slipping either the Bulldogs or the Cowboys into the bottom of my ballot, but they have some more work to do to get into the top 25.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll (previous ranking):

1. Georgia (1): The Bulldogs were not as dominant against UT Martin in the opener (won 45-7) as they were in the national championship against TCU (won 65-7), but this is still the team to beat.

2. Michigan (2): No Jim Harbaugh, no problem. Big Ten favorite smothered East Carolina 30-3 with the head Wolverine beginning his three-game suspension.

3. Alabama (5): Looks like the Crimson Tide’s QB concerns were exaggerated as Jalen Milroe passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee.

4. Florida State (7): The Seminoles performed like a playoff team while scoring 31 second-half points in a 45-24 win over LSU.

5. USC (4): Caleb Williams and the Trojans look unstoppable after averaging 61 points in wins over San Jose State and Nevada.

6. Ohio State (6)

7. Penn State (8)

8. Texas (10): The Longhorns have a massive game at future SEC rival 'Bama before hosting the Pokes on Sept. 16.

9. Notre Dame (11)

10. Utah (12)

11. Washington (13)

12. Oregon (14): The Ducks, coming off an 81-7 razing of Portland State, are heading to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders, who are licking their wounds from the 35-33 double-overtime loss in Laramie. In a strange scheduling quirk, UW hosts Portland State at War Memorial Stadium.

13. Tennessee (15)

14. LSU (3)

15. Texas A&M (16)

16. Kansas State (17)

17. Wisconsin (18)

18. Oklahoma (19)

19. Oregon State (21)

20. Tulane (22)

21. North Carolina (24)

22. Colorado (NR): Here’s another receipt for Coach Prime: I didn’t have the Buffs on my preseason ballot, but I currently have Travis Hunter No. 1 on my Heisman Trophy watch list.

23. Duke (NR)

24. Mississippi (NR)

25. Washington State (NR): Jack Dickert and Pete Kaligis enjoyed another win in Fort Collins just like the old days when they were on the UW staff. Cougars have a big home opener against Wisconsin this week and will be honoring the late Mike Leach this weekend in Pullman.

Dropped out: No. 9 Clemson, No. 20 Texas Tech, No. 23 Boise State, No. 25 South Carolina