American Legion, Babe Ruth League optimistic for April 6 baseball resumption

"For now we ask you to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by local, state and federal governments to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved," Anderson's release read. "The more prepared we are moving into this 2020 program season, the better we are in the face of all possible contingencies."

Bakersky stated that if the suspension extends and the season doesn't start on time, the Oilers would explore playing in tournaments and showcases without the American Legion patch. He also floated the possibility of playing inter-squad games with Cheyenne and Gillette as a way to salvage some baseball in an otherwise turbulent year.

Unlike the American Legion, the Babe Ruth League released a statement stating indefinitely that they "are supporting decisions to suspend baseball and softball activities" until respective restrictions are lifted. The Babe Ruth League reiterated that it remains the league's goal to field a season this summer but won't commit to scheduling regional and national tournaments until efforts to contain the coronavirus have shown success.