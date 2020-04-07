American Legion cancels culminating tournaments; Wyoming hopeful for season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A day after American Legion baseball's season-opening suspension ended, the 2020 season was completely canceled.

The Americanism Commission, with aid from National Commander James Oxford, announced the full cancellation of the 2020 American Legion World Series and all eight 2020 Regional tournaments on Tuesday.

"These times are unparalleled," Richard Anderson, Americanism Commissioner, wrote in a statement. "And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do."

This is American Legion baseball's first official statement on the 2020 season. Up until that point individual chapters simply followed their local government's oversight. Wyoming chapters were optimistic to start on April 6 before Gov. Mark Gordon's extension of social distancing orders through the end of April.