Casper Horseheads drop divisional road game at Gem City Bison

Gem City used a six-run fourth inning to power past the Casper Horseheads in Independence League action on Tuesday night in Laramie.

The Horseheads (10-19) scored three runs in both the third and sixth innings, but managed just two hits in the final three innings in losing for the fifth time in six games.

Chris Burke hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth, to lead Casper's 12-hit attack. Logan Conklin, Kenny Garcia, Brayden Morrow and Ethan Rose all drove in one run apiece. Starting pitcher Kellen Cameron took the loss as he allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs in just 3.2 innings.

Former Sheridan Trooper Quinn McCafferty, who was a three-sport standout at Big Horn, had three RBI for the Bison (10-21). McCafferty just completed his freshman season at Western Nebraska Community College.

