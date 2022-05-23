 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads host Gem City Bison on Tuesday to open 2022 season

  • 0
Casper Horseheads

Casper Horseheads players watch their game against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs from the dugout last year at Mike Lansing Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Collegiate wood-bat summer-league baseball is returning to Mike Lansing Field in Casper.

The Casper Horseheads open their fourth season Tuesday when they host the Gem City Bison. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Horseheads, who competed in the Expedition League in the 2018-19 seasons and again last year -- the team didn't compete in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic -- joined the Independence League for the 2022 campaign. The league is comprised of 10 teams in five states: Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Idaho.

Casper is in the Great Plains division, along with the Gem City Bison (Laramie), the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, North Dakota), the Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho) and the Spearfish (South Dakota) Sasquatch.

The Nebraskaland division features the Hastings Sodbusters, the Western Nebraska Pioneers, the Fremont Moo, the North Platte Plainsmen and the Nebraska Prospects. The Prospects are an unaffiliated travel-only team to help balance the schedule.

People are also reading…

The Horseheads are scheduled to play 56 games, with the final regular-season contest slated for July 30. This year's roster features three in-state prospects in Casper's Harrison Taubert and Corbin Kirk and Wheatland's Mytchell Pollock, as well as players from 12 other states and an international player from China.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News