Casper Horseheads lose to Gem City Bison to open 2nd half of Independence League

The Casper Horseheads lost a slugfest on Wednesday night in Laramie, falling to the Gem City Bison 12-11. The game was the second-half opener for both teams in the Great Plains Division of the Independence League.

The Horseheads (10-20) scored eight runs in the first three innings before the Bison (11-21) rallied to take an 11-8 lead after seven innings. Casper tied the game with three runs in the top of the eighth but Derek Wood had the game-winning single in the ninth to lift Gem City to its second win in a row.

Dillon Baker and Bradley Fleenor both had four hits and drove in a run for the Horseheads, with Kenny Garcia and Ethan Rose each collecting three hits and driving in two runs. Overall, Casper had 18 hits and Gem City 12.

Quinn McCafferty (Big Horn) went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Bison.

The Horseheads return home to face the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mike Lansing Field.

