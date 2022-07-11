 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads lose to Nebraska Prospects; suffer 5th consecutive loss

The struggles continued for the Casper Horseheads on Sunday as they dropped their fifth consecutive game, 12-4 to the Nebraska Prospects at Mike Lansing Field.

The Horseheads (12-27) trailed 9-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth on Brayden Morrow's run-scoring triple, Logan Conklin's two-run single and DJ Heck's RBI single.

Starting pitcher Addison Southwick took the loss, allowing eight hits and seven runs, four of which were earned, in three innings.

Casper is now 2-8 in the second half of the Independence League season. The Horseheads have a three-game series at the Canyon County Spuds before returning home to face the Spearfish Sasquatch for a three-game set beginning Friday.

