Casper Horseheads name new manager

The Casper Horseheads on Tuesday named Jacob (JM) Kelly as its new manager. Kelly replaces Kyle Stafford, who resigned earlier this month to accept the head coach position at the University of the Southwest.
Kelly played collegiately at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa before transferring to Lamar University, graduating in 2018. He then coached high school baseball before moving on to Carl Albert State and Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa.
Kelly also coached summer ball in the Sunflower Collegiate League.
The Horseheads will begin their third season in the Expedition League in May.