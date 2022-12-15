Casper Horseheads summer collegiate baseball team ceases operations

The Casper Horseheads have made their last plate appearance. Team owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman announced in a press release Thursday afternoon the summer collegiate baseball team was ceasing operations immediately.

“We would like to thank the many people who have supported us since 2017, including our beloved game day staff members, interns, host families, season ticket holders, sponsors, and all the vendors, employees, players and coaches who have passed through Casper over our four full seasons,” Chuck Heeman said in the release. “This decision did not come without great thought and analysis. The Horseheads fought through tough financial times in our first few years, as many small businesses do.

“We kept the business open through the 2020 pandemic and continued to run the best operation we could during the past two seasons. With some recent changes in our family and health situations, along with the financial burdens encountered in recovering from the 2020 shutdown, the decision has been made to discontinue.”

The Horseheads began play in 2018 in the Expedition League, playing its home games at Mike Lansing Field.