 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
top story breaking
BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads summer collegiate baseball team ceases operations

  • Updated
  • 0

The Casper Horseheads have made their last plate appearance. Team owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman announced in a press release Thursday afternoon the summer collegiate baseball team was ceasing operations immediately.

“We would like to thank the many people who have supported us since 2017, including our beloved game day staff members, interns, host families, season ticket holders, sponsors, and all the vendors, employees, players and coaches who have passed through Casper over our four full seasons,” Chuck Heeman said in the release. “This decision did not come without great thought and analysis. The Horseheads fought through tough financial times in our first few years, as many small businesses do.

“We kept the business open through the 2020 pandemic and continued to run the best operation we could during the past two seasons. With some recent changes in our family and health situations, along with the financial burdens encountered in recovering from the 2020 shutdown, the decision has been made to discontinue.”

People are also reading…

The Horseheads began play in 2018 in the Expedition League, playing its home games at Mike Lansing Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry Stone: Like his approach or not, Deion Sanders makes Pac-12 more interesting

Larry Stone: Like his approach or not, Deion Sanders makes Pac-12 more interesting

SEATTLE — Way back in another life, I covered Deion Sanders for a half-season as a beat writer for the San Francisco Giants. The year was 1995, and the Giants had acquired Deion in a July trade with the Reds, trying to capitalize on his local popularity as a Super Bowl winner that year with the 49ers. Sanders didn't make much of an impact on a last-place Giants team and never played again for ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News