Casper Horseheads top Gem City Bison to snap four-game losing streak

Logan Conklin hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Casper Horseheads to a 9-7 victory over the Gem City Bison on Monday night in Laramie to end a four-game losing streak.

The Horseheads (10-18) trailed 7-3 after six innings, but scored four runs, all with two outs, in the seventh to tie the game ahead of Conklin's game-winning hit.

Also for Casper, Bradley Fleenor went 3-for-5 with three RBI; Brayden Morrow was 4-for-5 with two RBI, including a solo home run; and Dillon Baker was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Quinn Hocom earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Kaleb Whitiker, who allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. Brayton Wilmes struck out two in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.

The Horseheads are currently 6.5 games back of the Badlands Big Sticks in the Great Plains Division of the Independence League.

