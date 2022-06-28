 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Casper Star-Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Memorial Hospital of Converse County
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads top Gem City Bison to snap four-game losing streak

  • 0
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

Logan Conklin hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Casper Horseheads to a 9-7 victory over the Gem City Bison on Monday night in Laramie to end a four-game losing streak.

The Horseheads (10-18) trailed 7-3 after six innings, but scored four runs, all with two outs, in the seventh to tie the game ahead of Conklin's game-winning hit.

Also for Casper, Bradley Fleenor went 3-for-5 with three RBI; Brayden Morrow was 4-for-5 with two RBI, including a solo home run; and Dillon Baker was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Quinn Hocom earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Kaleb Whitiker, who allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. Brayton Wilmes struck out two in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.

The Horseheads are currently 6.5 games back of the Badlands Big Sticks in the Great Plains Division of the Independence League.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News