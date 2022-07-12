Casper Horseheads win at Spearfish to snap five-game losing streak

The Casper Horseheads rallied from a 4-3 deficit and then held on for a 7-6 victory over the Spearfish Sasquatch on Monday night in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Tucker Roe had two runs batted in for the Horseheads (13-27 Independence League) and Bradley Fleenor drove in one run.

Casper scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings for a 7-6 advantage before Spearfish scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game.

The Sasquatch put a runner on third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Thomas Touchette got the strikeout to preserve the win and get the save. Touchette allowed a double but struck out the side in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Brady Nelsen allowed four runs in five innings to earn the win.