Casper natives Harrison Taubert, Corbin Kirk earn JUCO baseball honors

Former Natrona County High standout Harrison Taubert was recently named to the Division 2 Junior College All-America second team by JBB.net. Taubert just completed his freshman season as an outfielder at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

He led the Hawks (39-19) with 13 home runs, 56 runs batted in and 22 stolen bases. In addition, Taubert batted .345 with 15 doubles and 60 runs scored with a .480 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage.

Taubert and Kelly Walsh graduate Corbin Kirk were also named to the Omaha World Herald All-Midlands JUCO team.

A starting pitcher for Western Nebraska Community College, Kirk went 5-5 with a 4.14 ERA for the Cougars this past season. The sophomore led the team with 74 strikeouts in 50 innings for an average of 14.04 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kirk was the 2019 Wyoming American Legion AA Player of the Year for the Casper Oilers. He will play for Wayne State College, an NCAA DII school in Wayne, Nebraska, in the fall.

Taubert was a two-time all-state selection in baseball (2018-19) while playing for the Oilers. He and Kirk helped lead the Oilers to the 2019 state title, Casper's first since 1996.