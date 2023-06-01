The Nebraska Prospects scored seven runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Casper Spuds on Wednesday at Mike Lansing Field.

The Spuds (3-2) had 11 hits, but committed three errors and six pitchers couldn't shut down the Prospects, who finished with 14 hits.

Nebraska built a 9-0 lead before Casper finally got on the board in the bottom of the eight inning on an RBI single by Yariel Diaz. The Spuds added two runs in the ninth on Lucas Danielewicz's single.

The Spuds begin their first road trip of the season Friday with a three-game series in Nebraska against the Hastings Sodbusters.