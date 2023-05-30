Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Casper Spuds continued their successful homestand to start the season with a 4-1 victory over the Nebraska Prospects on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field.

Starting pitcher Matthew Slowik and reliever Nick Flores limited the Prospects to five hits and one unearned run to help the Spuds improve to 3-1 in the Independence League.

Chase Burke got the Casper offense going with a triple in the bottom of the first inning and scored on a single by Nathan Martinez. The Spuds added a run in the fourth on Brock Peterson's RBI single and tacked on two more in the sixth on an RBI single by Reid Baty and Caleb Simmons' sacrifice fly.

Casper pounded out 12 hits, with Brock Molenda going 3-for-4 on the night.

The Spuds begin a three-game road trip Friday at the Hastings (Nebraska) Sodbusters.