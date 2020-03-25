Expedition League, Horseheads sticking with scheduled May 26 start

Of course, there’s also the issue of the players themselves. The NCAA’s decision to cancel spring sports championship events orphaned college baseball players without a season. Summer league ball, like the Expedition League, would be their only chance to play in front of college coaches, professional scouts or even just for the love of the game.

The Expedition League has increased roster sizes from 30 to 33 to accommodate more players. Heeman stated that the Horseheads have already filled their roster.

“We have such great relationships with college coaches around the country and they love to help us,” Wagner explained. “I think this will be a big plus for them since we’ve established relationships with pro scouts. We’ve been much more proactive with that this year. That will be significantly enhanced this year.”

Wagner and Heeman both acknowledged the economics to staying viable as an individual team, and a league in general, during a time of social distancing. Heeman said they must remain optimistic, commenting how public restrictions have been reduced in China and South Korea (although both of those countries were more proactive in their responses to the coronavirus).