Idaho team announces it will relocate to Casper to play baseball this summer

Collegiate summer wood-bat baseball is returning to Casper.
One day after the Casper Horseheads announced they were ceasing operations, the Canyon County Spuds said Friday on Facebook they would relocate to Casper for the upcoming season.
“Casper is a fantastic city, rich in baseball history, and it will be the right place to carry the legacy of TATERTOWN!” Spuds owner Jeff Dobish said in the Facebook post. “We will have local ownership, local management and promise to deliver affordable family fun to Casper.”
Like the Horseheads, the Spuds, who are located in Caldwell, Idaho, played in the Independence League in 2022 and in the Expedition League in 2021. Teams expected to return for the 2023 season include the Gem City Bison (Laramie), the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, North Dakota) and the Spearfish (South Dakota) Sasquatch along with teams in Nebraska.