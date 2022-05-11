Newcastle's Cameron Quigley earns all-conference for Dakota Wesleyan baseball

Dakota Wesleyan senior outfielder Cameron Quigley was named to the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honorable mention team on Wednesday. Quigley is a 2018 graduate of Newcastle.

Quigley had a .411 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage for the Tigers. He also scored 35 runs batted in, scored 18 and finished second on the team with 10 stolen bases.

Quigley was a four-sport (baseball, football, basketball, track & field) standout at Newcastle. He was a three-time Class 2A all-state honoree for the Dogies and was named to the Star-Tribune Super 25 team as a senior in 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0