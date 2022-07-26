 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

No. 1 Cheyenne places 5 players on American Legion AA all-state team

  • 0

Three-time all-state selection Colter McAnelly was one of five Cheyenne players named to the 2022 American Legion AA all-state team on Tuesday.

McAnelly was joined by Sixers teammates Bradley Feezer, Zack Costopoulos, Wyatt Haught and Ben Bohlman. It was the second consecutive honor for both Feezer and Costopoulos.

Other repeat selections to the team were Sheridan's Michael Greer, Cody Kilpatrick and Trevor Stowe; and Laramie's Brendon Chavez.

Also named to the team were Grant Nipper and Kaeden Wilcox from Casper, Jason Fink and Cory Schilling from Gillette, Ethan Garner and Trayson Kostial from Jackson, Billy Jenkins and Ben Ruckman from Laramie and Brennan Mortenson from Sheridan.

Cheyenne Post 6 logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's goal of an international amateur draft was thwarted again when the players' association rejected management's final offer on Monday and retained direct draft-pick compensation for free agents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dodgers ball girl accidentally fields Yermin Mercedes' base hit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News