No. 1 Cheyenne places 5 players on American Legion AA all-state team

Three-time all-state selection Colter McAnelly was one of five Cheyenne players named to the 2022 American Legion AA all-state team on Tuesday.

McAnelly was joined by Sixers teammates Bradley Feezer, Zack Costopoulos, Wyatt Haught and Ben Bohlman. It was the second consecutive honor for both Feezer and Costopoulos.

Other repeat selections to the team were Sheridan's Michael Greer, Cody Kilpatrick and Trevor Stowe; and Laramie's Brendon Chavez.

Also named to the team were Grant Nipper and Kaeden Wilcox from Casper, Jason Fink and Cory Schilling from Gillette, Ethan Garner and Trayson Kostial from Jackson, Billy Jenkins and Ben Ruckman from Laramie and Brennan Mortenson from Sheridan.