Wyoming Cowgirls survive, advance in WNIT with OT win over Idaho State

LARAMIE – While the Mountain West was having a miserable time in the men’s NCAA Tournament, the Cowgirls had some fun in the postseason.

Wyoming gutted out a dramatic 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 1,647 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Quinn Weidemann scored a career-high 25 points and made two clutch free throws with 25 seconds remaining to lead the Cowgirls (16-12).

UW advances to play Tulsa, a 75-62 winner over North Texas, in the second round at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

“I knew we had a tough draw,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Idaho State is as good a team as we’ve played all year.”

After the Cowgirls’ bitter 51-38 loss to Colorado State in the MW Tournament quarterfinals 10 nights earlier, all of the players raised their hands when asked if they wanted to continue playing if the WNIT called.

“A lot of us were like, ‘We want to kind of redeem ourselves from the Colorado State game,’” Wiedemann said. “I definitely thought we did that tonight.”

UW had a 74-66 lead over the Big Sky champions Bengals (19-12) in overtime, but Dora Goles buried a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to get the visitors within one point.

Weidemann was fouled and calmly splashed both free throws to give the Cowgirls a three-point cushion before Goles’ final shot from behind the arc missed with six ticks left.

“I think we just kind of out-toughed them at the end,” Weidemann said. “That’s what helped us win the game.”

UW had a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Goles – who finished with 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting – capped the comeback with a 3 to tie the score 60-60.

Allyson Fertig completed a three-point play to give the Cowgirls a 63-60 lead. The MW freshman of the year finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

But Goles drew a foul behind the arc and made all three free throws to tie the score again before a bucket by Callie Bourne gave Idaho State a 65-63 lead.

Tommi Olson made two free throws with 33 seconds left in regulation to tie the score 65-65. UW had the last possession before overtime but missed three shots.

“I definitely knew Tommi was going to hit her free throws,” Weidemann said. “When I’m in the gym, she’s in there with me shooting them. I was pretty confident in her.”

The Cowgirls outscored the Bengals 21-14 in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead (51-43). Emily Mellema hit back-to-back 3s to spark the Cowgirls’ 7-0 run to end the frame.

Alba Sanchez Ramos, who finished with 14 points, made a scoop layup win one second left on the clock to give UW a 30-29 at the intermission.

The Cowgirls, who scored three points in the fourth quarter against CSU in Las Vegas, were all smiles after putting 76 points on the scoreboard,

“I don’t think anybody is more disappointed than Quinn and Tommi and a couple others at the way we played in the second half at the tournament,” Mattinson said. “When they were asked if we could have an opportunity to keep playing, they all said yes they want to keep playing. We were fortunate enough to get the call.”

