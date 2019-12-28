Cheyenne native Brianna Bocox earns silver at US Long Track Championships

Cheyenne's Brianna Bocox added to her medal haul at the US Speedskating Long Track Championships on Saturday in Kearns, Utah.

Bocox, a graduate of Burns High School, finished second in the 1000-meter race with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 15.97 seconds on the Utah Olympic Oval. Kimi Goetz of New Jersey won gold with a time of 1:14.24. Both Goetz and Bocox qualified for the World Single Distance Championships to be held at the Oval in February.