Chicken shakes help power Gillette's Blaine Sumner to world-record weight lifts

At 6-foot-3 and 400 pounds, Blaine Sumner isn’t the image that comes to mind when people picture a petroleum engineer. And Gillette has got to be pretty far down the list when listing the home towns of the world’s strongest man.
The 33-year-old Sumner is both, however. A senior completions foreman for Devon Energy out of Gillette, Sumner supervises a team that is responsible for, among other duties, planning and documentation of new well completions.
Sumner, who grew up in Colorado, first lived in Gillette about 10 years ago before being transferred to Oklahoma City.
“That whole time I was in Oklahoma City I was trying to get back to Gillette,” Sumner said last month in a phone interview.
He made it back in 2018 and doesn’t plan on leaving again, even if his other profession often has him flying around the world. Although Sumner is currently battling a back injury, he is regarded as the world’s strongest powerlifter.
The numbers are hard to ignore. They’re also hard to believe.
A 1,003-pound bench press. A 1,135-pound squat. An 875-pound deadlift. A combined total of 2,805 pounds (bench press, squat and deadlift) in competition. The bench press, the squat and the total are all world records.
Not bad for someone who didn’t even weigh 150 pounds as a high school freshman in Conifer, Colorado.
“From my perspective I never woke up one day and had an epiphany where I was going to be a world-class strength athlete,” Sumner said. “It’s really just a matter of treating it like a marathon and not a sprint. Every day, every week being extremely consistent from weight training to rest and nutrition; doing all the small things right for a very long period of time.”
Bigger and stronger
By the time he was a senior in high school Sumner weighed 260 pounds and had earned a scholarship to play football at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He was a four-year starter (2006-10) at nose tackle for the Orediggers and had developed into a solid 6-feet-3 inches, 335 pounds his senior season.
With hopes of playing in the NFL, Sumner took part in various Pro Day workouts in the area where he recorded a 33-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot broad jump and set a record by bench pressing 225 pounds 52 times.
The NFL dream never materialized, however, so Sumner turned his full attention to powerlifting. Success on the international stage soon followed. He won his first gold medal at the 2012 International Powerlifting Federation Classic World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. Sumner won four more world championships through 2019, along the way setting 42 world records and 28 American records.
“It’s never enough,” Sumner stated. “I never got satisfied with any world record I set or any world championship I won. It feels good for a couple of hours and then it wears off. After that I’m looking ahead to what I can do to improve and get better. So there was never a defining moment where I felt like I had made it.”
Making a movie
That almost changed in December 2019 when Sumner was one of eight athletes from various disciplines — powerlifting, body building, Strong Man and cross fit — invited to compete in Generation Iron’s Strength Wars: The Movie. The bracket-style competition pitted athletes against each other in different feats of strength.
“Going into it I didn’t think it would be very tough,” Sumner recalled. “It didn’t really suit my strengths because I train to compete with just one rep. I expected it be challenging, but it was harder than I thought.”
Sumner surprised many by advancing to the finals, where he was pitted against Larry Wheels, another powerlifter. The final round consisted of dumbbell lift (10 one-armed reps of 150 pounds), squat (10 reps of 550 pounds), log lift (five reps of 315 pounds) and deadlift (five reps of 675 pounds). Sumner led until the final event when Wheels powered through the deadlift to win the title.
“I just keep pushing forward,” Sumner said. “Sometimes I wonder if this is crazy, but honestly, from where I sit, it just feels normal and not enough.”
Shake it up
While most powerlifters and strength athletes likely agree with Sumner’s statement, it’s doubtful that any of them approve of his method of maintaining his weight. Looking for a quick and drug-free way of putting on weight shortly after graduating from high school, Sumner found a dietary supplement that allowed him to ingest 8,000 calories per day: Chicken shakes.
“There are 1,000 calories in each shake and I drink eight of them a day,” Sumner said matter-of-factly. “It did take a while to get used to the consistency, but I don’t even think about it anymore.”
The shakes contain chicken, obviously, and a combination of sweet potatoes, rice, egg whites, spinach and water. Sumner drops the ingredients into the blender, “flips a switch” and drinks the shake in one sitting. When he has to travel out of town to well sites, he often takes one with him.
Not surprisingly, it’s one thing his wife, Jessica LaCour, never developed an affinity for.
“That just shows how much dedication he has because they are absolutely terrible,” LaCour, a real estate agent who is also a bodybuilder and powerlifter, said. “He doesn’t put anything in there to make them taste good. They’re terrible.”
Sumner and LaCour met when LaCour was selling a house to a friend of Sumner’s. Their paths crossed again a few weeks later at The Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
“We realized we were maybe more similar than we originally thought,” LaCour said. “We started talking and have been together since.”
Despite Sumner’s size, LaCour believes that just makes him more loveable.
“His size is very, very impressive and he has a very big presence,” she said. “And his caring nature is one of my favorite characteristics about him. He’s just the biggest teddy bear.”
