Chicken shakes help power Gillette's Blaine Sumner to world-record weight lifts

“From my perspective I never woke up one day and had an epiphany where I was going to be a world-class strength athlete,” Sumner said. “It’s really just a matter of treating it like a marathon and not a sprint. Every day, every week being extremely consistent from weight training to rest and nutrition; doing all the small things right for a very long period of time.”

Bigger and stronger

By the time he was a senior in high school Sumner weighed 260 pounds and had earned a scholarship to play football at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He was a four-year starter (2006-10) at nose tackle for the Orediggers and had developed into a solid 6-feet-3 inches, 335 pounds his senior season.

With hopes of playing in the NFL, Sumner took part in various Pro Day workouts in the area where he recorded a 33-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot broad jump and set a record by bench pressing 225 pounds 52 times.

The NFL dream never materialized, however, so Sumner turned his full attention to powerlifting. Success on the international stage soon followed. He won his first gold medal at the 2012 International Powerlifting Federation Classic World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. Sumner won four more world championships through 2019, along the way setting 42 world records and 28 American records.