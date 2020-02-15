Cold, wind don't deter sled dogs from opportunity to race on Casper Mountain

Near the summit of Casper Mountain, a chorus of barks and howls cuts through the wind. About a dozen dogs — huskies and one German shepherd — whine as they wait in their harnesses in a snowy parking lot near Bear Trap Meadow. The relentless cold digs into everyone: the sled dogs and their human companions. But the animals don’t seen to mind.
It’s almost showtime — and the dogs know it.
A dozen of them howl with excitement and nip at whichever sibling is closest. They’ve all been out of their compact, hay-lined kennels long enough to bound and stretch. The Pam Dunn Memorial Fun Run is about to begin.
The huskies belong to Tabetha and Allan Berge of Glenrock. They’ve been raising and racing sled dogs for 20 years as Deer Creek Sleddogs. This year, however, Allan is at a different race. So it’s up to Taylor, their adult daughter, to lead the pups.
“Are we ready?” Tabetha says to her daughter. “Because they’re good to go.”
The pack teems with energy during preparations. There’s the sibling duo of Olaf and Finn, affectionately referred to as members of the “Frozen Litter,” named after the popular Disney children’s film. There’s also Chippewa from the “Indian Litter.” Those three especially have years of sled experience. Chippewa has run countless races and remains cagey as he waits by the truck the dogs are leashed to. He lives for this.
Tabetha takes another lap around the truck as Taylor prepares the sled and the racers howl with anticipation.
“He’s a chill lead dog,” Tabetha says, motioning towards Chippewa staring back at her.
The mother-daughter duo had already decided on the four-pup lineup for the 4-mile fun run. The women unhook each dog from the truck and pull them by the harness to their respective positions. Involuntary tippy-taps of their feet expel energy as each dog waits. One on Taylor’s sled — standing on the front left of the two-by-two lineup of dogs — stands out from the rest.
Fischer’s thick brown and black coat alone differs slightly from his siblings. Then the 3-year old Siberian husky exuberantly rears his head back to show his eyes — one creamy brown and the other chilled light blue. He’s the only bi-eye dog out of his litter. The gaze of his deep cocoa and florescent baby blue irises is both affectionate and hypnotizing.
It’s time to get in position. The dogs pull Taylor on the sled to the starting line, leaving behind their brother, Toby, the not-quite-a-year-old Aussie shepherd and team mascot in the truck’s backseat. They hit their mark in front of the sign reading “One Last Run For Pam Dunn.” Race organizers ensure the course is clear.
“Go!” someone shouts, and the puppy quartet sprints with purpose. Taylor holds on as the pups excitedly pull her, rushing and bounding as the sled picks up speed. They rush around the campground bend and disappear from sight. Their adoring fans anxiously wait.
The pack runs past a makeshift grandstand build from bulldozed snow. An audience of dogs watches as they pass. There’s Remy, a 7-week old German shorthaired pointer mix. Her small frame and all-brown coat tugs at her leash. She’s enthralled with each racer, despite the frigid temperatures nipping at her small body. Remy stands next to (and sniffs) Cooper, a 3-year-old golden retriever. Cooper and his family moved to Casper from Arizona this past fall. This is his first time watching a sled race and his smile beams with appreciation. Down the line a little is Oliver, an 11-year-old collie-German shepherd mix. Years ago, Oliver ran miles before tiring. Now, his back legs shake mindlessly as he watches his fellow dogs sprint through the snow-covered meadow. If he’s jealous, he doesn’t show it.
The pack disappears from sight as they race through the forest. Farther in the meadow, a group of spectators wait for them to reappear.
The wind dies down enough for new Natrona County Parks Director Tim Petrea to sharpen his focus on the meadow’s horizon. Petrea, as of this early February morning, has only been on the job for a month since moving to Casper from North Carolina. He’s not used to wearing a face protector and sunglasses on a frigid mountain.
“Here they come! Just on the other side of the meadow,” Petrea shouts so at least those nearby can hear.
Everyone’s attention turns toward the snow-covered clearing leading up to the finish line. Tara Lynn of Gillette first emerges with her four huskies pulling hard; the Berges follow close behind. Taylor comes into focus first, then the silhouettes of the four canine racers. Pumping their legs almost in unison, their muscles moving underneath their coats like waves, the siblings close in on the finish line. The vivid color of Fischer’s eyes gleam in the reflection of the breaking sun.
The sled passes the ceremonial snow fence finish line and turns back to the truck with all four dogs’ tongues flailing through the repeating exhales.
The dogs who stayed with the truck happily welcome their siblings back to team camp. “Arraawwwooorrroooo,” Finn lets out, happy to reunite. The dogs unhook from their sled and move back to their respective leashes on the truck.
Panting replaces the exciting pre-race noises. The dogs’ happiness, however, remains.
“They get treats when they’re done,” Tabetha says while the humans lay water bowls and rewards in front of each racer. The dogs graciously lap the water, down the treats and relieve themselves as comfortably as they can while still on leash. A few sit to catch more air, others bound around on their tether with undeniable pride.
Sadie, the one German shepherd on the team, smiles among the bunch and gladly welcomes post-race pets from admiring humans. Tabetha remembers Toby, the team’s mascot, in the truck. She opens the door and the Aussie shepherd jumps down to hear how his friends did. Toby kicks a mostly eaten popcorn bag off the backseat on his way out. He’d apparently eaten the popcorn while confined to the backseat, worrying how his friends were doing.
Toby’s excitement spreads to the mushers in the next camp. Tabetha and Taylor call him back, drawing a sprint from the socialite back to the truck. His consistent sniffing doesn’t seem to bother his siblings but one of his human protectors finds it occasionally obnoxious.
“I’ve got to get him neutered real soon,” Tabetha admits matter-of-factly with a few brief head shakes.
Back at the truck, the racers are still recovering. Other dogs move excitedly in anticipation of their turn to complete.
Happily hydrating and decompressing, Fischer and Sadie both smile. They’re ready to run again.
