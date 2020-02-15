Cold, wind don't deter sled dogs from opportunity to race on Casper Mountain

The pack runs past a makeshift grandstand build from bulldozed snow. An audience of dogs watches as they pass. There’s Remy, a 7-week old German shorthaired pointer mix. Her small frame and all-brown coat tugs at her leash. She’s enthralled with each racer, despite the frigid temperatures nipping at her small body. Remy stands next to (and sniffs) Cooper, a 3-year-old golden retriever. Cooper and his family moved to Casper from Arizona this past fall. This is his first time watching a sled race and his smile beams with appreciation. Down the line a little is Oliver, an 11-year-old collie-German shepherd mix. Years ago, Oliver ran miles before tiring. Now, his back legs shake mindlessly as he watches his fellow dogs sprint through the snow-covered meadow. If he’s jealous, he doesn’t show it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pack disappears from sight as they race through the forest. Farther in the meadow, a group of spectators wait for them to reappear.

The wind dies down enough for new Natrona County Parks Director Tim Petrea to sharpen his focus on the meadow’s horizon. Petrea, as of this early February morning, has only been on the job for a month since moving to Casper from North Carolina. He’s not used to wearing a face protector and sunglasses on a frigid mountain.

“Here they come! Just on the other side of the meadow,” Petrea shouts so at least those nearby can hear.