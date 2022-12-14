121522-spt-vblstucky_merged

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Laramie grad Stucky earns AVCA All-America 3rd-team honors

Alexis Stucky, who led Laramie to back-to-back Class 4A state volleyball championships (2020-21), was recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team.

The 6-foot-2 setter just completed her freshman season at the University of Florida, where she helped lead the Gators (25-6) to the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Stucky also was named the SEC freshman of the year and was a first-team all-SEC selection. She averaged 10.8 assists per set and had a season-high 56 assists against LSU on Oct. 9.

The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year was selected the SEC freshman of the week six times during the season as well as being the AVCA Division I national player of the week on Oct. 18.

MLB

Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs.

Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 games in that postseason and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also had a tying, three-run homer against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, and the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in six games to win the franchise’s first title since 1988.

MLB

Tigers bring back LHP Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal

The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21.

He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Boyd was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games last season and pitched in a playoff game for Seattle. He was acquired by his hometown Mariners from the San Francisco at the trade deadline.

“My best baseball is ahead of me,” he said.

The Giants, led by current Tigers general manger Scott Harris, signed Boyd last March to a $5.2 million, one-year deal as he recovered from surgery on a tendon in his left arm. His recovery was shut down in June after a setback, but he resumed throwing and was later traded to Seattle.

Toronto drafted Boyd in 2013 from Oregon State in the sixth round and dealt him to Detroit in 2015 as part of a trade for lefty David Price.

Boyd was 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 143 starts with the Tigers. He broke a franchise record with 11.56 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi State hiring DC Arnett to replace Mike Leach

Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week.

Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.

Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill on Sunday at his home.

Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Arnett has been Leach’s defensive coordinator since he took the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2020.