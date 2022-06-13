 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
CNFR ROUND 1 WINNERS

2022 College National Finals Rodeo 1st-round results

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucking horse

Hill College's Jarrod Hammons is thrown off Southwick's Cujo during the saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Monday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune

First go-round winners

Saddle Bronc Riding: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 83.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Memphis King; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 80.0; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 79.0; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 78.5; Jack Smithson, Tennessee-Martin, 76.0; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 75.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 75.0; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 74.5; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State Northern, 74.5.

Bareback Bronc Riding: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 82.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Delta Ship; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 81.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 80.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 78.0; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 77.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 77.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.0.

Bull Riding: Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 79.0 points on Frontier Rodeo's 99 Problems; Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 77.5; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 75.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 72.5; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.

Breakaway Roping: Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, and Delaney Kunau, UNLV, 1.9 seconds; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2.2; Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.3; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 2.4; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 2.4; Wacey Day, Northeastern Junior College, 2.4; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 2.4.

Barrel Racing: Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.22 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.26; Hadley Tidwell, Ranger College, 14.27; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 14.41; Brittney Cox, Montana State Northern, 14.49; Jaiden Wilmoth, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 14.50; Madison Carmozzi, Cal Poly-SLO, 14.52; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.54.

Tie-down Roping: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 8.4 seconds; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central Community College, 9.4; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.9; Kolby Krieger, Three Rivers College, 10.0; Clay Livengood, East Mississippi Community College, 10.5; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 10.5; Tanner Brown, East Mississippi Community College, 10.9; Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 11.1; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 11.1.

Steer Wrestling: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 4.2 seconds; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 4.3; Denton Peterson, UNLV, 4.4; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Jarvis Demery, Connors State College, 5.1; Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 5.4; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 5.6; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 5.9.

Goat Tying: Mersadie Martin, Sam Houston State, 5.7 seconds; Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 5.9; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 5.9; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.1; Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 6.2; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.2; Cheyenne Bartling, Oklahoma State, 6.3; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.3; Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.3.

Team Roping: JC Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College/LJ Yeahquo, Oklahoma State, and Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 5.5 seconds; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 5.7; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 5.8; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 5.9; Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton Junior College, 6.8; Cache Burnside/Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 7.0; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 7.2.

