2022 College National Finals Rodeo 1st-round results

First go-round winners
Saddle Bronc Riding: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 83.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Memphis King; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 80.0; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 79.0; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 78.5; Jack Smithson, Tennessee-Martin, 76.0; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 75.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 75.0; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 74.5; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State Northern, 74.5.
Bareback Bronc Riding: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 82.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Delta Ship; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 81.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 80.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 78.0; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 77.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 77.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.0.
Bull Riding: Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 79.0 points on Frontier Rodeo's 99 Problems; Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 77.5; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 75.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 72.5; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.
Breakaway Roping: Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, and Delaney Kunau, UNLV, 1.9 seconds; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2.2; Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.3; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 2.4; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 2.4; Wacey Day, Northeastern Junior College, 2.4; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 2.4.
Barrel Racing: Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.22 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.26; Hadley Tidwell, Ranger College, 14.27; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 14.41; Brittney Cox, Montana State Northern, 14.49; Jaiden Wilmoth, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 14.50; Madison Carmozzi, Cal Poly-SLO, 14.52; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.54.
Tie-down Roping: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 8.4 seconds; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central Community College, 9.4; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.9; Kolby Krieger, Three Rivers College, 10.0; Clay Livengood, East Mississippi Community College, 10.5; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 10.5; Tanner Brown, East Mississippi Community College, 10.9; Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 11.1; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 11.1.
Steer Wrestling: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 4.2 seconds; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 4.3; Denton Peterson, UNLV, 4.4; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 5.0; Jarvis Demery, Connors State College, 5.1; Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 5.4; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 5.6; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 5.9.
Goat Tying: Mersadie Martin, Sam Houston State, 5.7 seconds; Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 5.9; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 5.9; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.1; Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 6.2; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.2; Cheyenne Bartling, Oklahoma State, 6.3; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.3; Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.3.
Team Roping: JC Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College/LJ Yeahquo, Oklahoma State, and Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 5.5 seconds; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 5.7; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 5.8; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 5.9; Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton Junior College, 6.8; Cache Burnside/Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 7.0; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 7.2.