2022 College National Finals Rodeo final results

Men

TEAM: Tarleton State 900 points, McNeese State 780, Missouri Valley College 770, Casper College 620, Three Rivers College 575, Western Texas College 550, Sam Houston State 545, Panola College 535, Central Arizona College 525, Tennessee-Martin 435, Blue Mountain CC 360, Feather River College 340, Fresno State 325, Cisco College 315, Cal Poly-SLO 300, Sul Ross State 255, Iowa Central CC 250, Weatherford College 245, Southeastern Oklahoma State 240, Southern Arkansas 230, Mesalands CC 215, University of Wyoming 175, Wharton County JC 165, Western Oklahoma State College 145, Montana State 140, Clarendon College 120, East Mississippi CC 120, Navajo Technical Uniersity 120, Texas A&M-Commerce 100, Gillette College 95, Fort Scott CC 90, Panhandle State 85, Montana State-Northern 75, Oklahoma State 75, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 70, Trinity Valley CC 70, Weber State 70, Northwestern Oklahoma State 60, Ranger College 60, Southwest Texas JC 60, UNLV 60, Dickinson State 50, Southwestern Oklahoma State 45, Connors State College 40, College of Southern Idaho 35, Treasure Valley CC 30, West Hills College 30, Laramie County CC 20, Hill College 15.

ALL-AROUND: Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 270 points; Cole Dodds, Fresno State 245; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College 155; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 120; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 60.

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 318.5 points; Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 317.5; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 315.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 312.0; Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 311.5; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 300.0; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 297.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 292.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 291.5; Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 291.5; (on three) Myles Carlson, Casper College, 223.5; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 214.5.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 315.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 308.5; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 304.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 299.0; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 281.0; (on three) Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 236.5; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 230.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 223.5; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 212.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; Luke Price, Fort Scott CC, 198.0; Stade Riggs, Northern Arizona, 197.0.

BULL RIDING: (on three) Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0 points; (on two) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; (on one) Rawley Johnson, Western Texas College, 82.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.

STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 16.9 seconds; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 18.7; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 19.0; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 22.4; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 27.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 28.9; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 29.2; Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 35.2; Sterling Lee, Dickinson State, 43.8; (on three) Austin Hurlburt, University of Wyoming, 19.0; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 25.2; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 38.1 seconds; Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 39.7; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 41.1; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 43.4; Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 44.1; Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 44.2; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 45.4; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 46.9; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 61.6; (on three) Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 31.7; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 33.7.

TEAM ROPING: Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 34.4 seconds; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 39.0; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 39.2; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 39.3; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 42.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 42.1; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 43.1; (on three) Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 18.5; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 24.9; JC Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State/LJ Yeahquo, Oklahoma State, 33.6; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6.

Women

TEAM: Weatherford College 538.3 points, Southwestern Oklahoma State 530, Cal Poly-SLO 436.7, Texas A&M-Commerce 330, Montana State 305, East Mississippi CC 235, Cochise College 217.5, Texas A&M 215, Missouri Valley College 205, Texas Tech 198.3, McNeese State 187.5 University of Wyoming 175, Sam Houston State 160, Idaho State 158.3, Tarleton State 130, Gillette College 125, UNLV 85, Walla Walla CC 80, Fresno State 60, Montana State-Northern 60, Panhandle State 60, Pearl River CC 60, Ranger College 60, Southeastern Oklahoma State 60, Utah Valley 55, Treasure Valley CC 50, Laramie County CC 40, Oklahoma State 40, Northeastern Oklahoma &M College 30, Northeastern JC 25, University of West Alabama 20, South Dakota State 15, Eastern Wyoming College 10, Weber State 10, College of Southern Idaho 3.3.

ALL-AROUND: Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce 310 points; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech 198.3.

BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 56.86 seconds; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 57.23; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 57.27; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 57.30; Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 57.42; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 57.60; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 57.61; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 57.62; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 57.90; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 58.15; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 67.60; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 68.09.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 9.2 seconds; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 10.2; Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 10.9; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 11.1; McKenna Brennan, Panhandle State, 11.3; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 11.4; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 19.7; (on three) Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 7.7; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8.

GOAT TYING: (tie) Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, and Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 24.9 seconds; Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 25.0; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 25.2; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 25,2; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 25.5; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 26.2; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 26.4; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 27.0; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 27.2; (on three) Mersadie Martin, Sam Houston State, 18.6; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; .

