2022 College National Finals Rodeo: Regional team qualifiers

Men

BIG SKY: Montana State, Montana Western

CENTRAL PLAINS: SE Oklahoma State, Fort Scott CC

CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Wyoming, Casper College

GRAND CANYON: Central Arizona, New Mexico State

GREAT PLAINS: Iowa Central CC, Dickinson State

NORTHWEST: Blue Mountain CC, Treasure Valley CC

OZARK: Missouri Valley College, Tenness-Martin

ROCKY MOUNTAIN: College of Southern Idaho, Utah Valley

SOUTHERN: McNeese State, Panola College

SOUTHWEST: Western Texas, Tarleton State

WEST COAST: Feather River College, Fresno State

Women

BIG SKY: Montana State, MSU-Northern

CENTRAL PLAINS: Oklahoma State, SW Oklahoma State

CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Wyoming, Gillette College

GRAND CANYON: New Mexico State, Cochise College

GREAT PLAINS: Black Hills State, Dickinson State

NORTHWEST: Blue Mountain CC, Treasure Valley CC

OZARK: West Alabama, Missouri Valley College

ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Idaho State, Utah Valley

SOUTHERN: Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Commerce

SOUTHWEST: Texas Tech, Weatherford College

WEST COAST: Cal Poly-SLO, Feather River College

