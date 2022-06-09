2022 College National Finals Rodeo: Regional team qualifiers

Men
BIG SKY: Montana State, Montana Western
CENTRAL PLAINS: SE Oklahoma State, Fort Scott CC
CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Wyoming, Casper College
GRAND CANYON: Central Arizona, New Mexico State
GREAT PLAINS: Iowa Central CC, Dickinson State
NORTHWEST: Blue Mountain CC, Treasure Valley CC
OZARK: Missouri Valley College, Tenness-Martin
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: College of Southern Idaho, Utah Valley
SOUTHERN: McNeese State, Panola College
SOUTHWEST: Western Texas, Tarleton State
WEST COAST: Feather River College, Fresno State
Women
BIG SKY: Montana State, MSU-Northern
CENTRAL PLAINS: Oklahoma State, SW Oklahoma State
CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Wyoming, Gillette College
GRAND CANYON: New Mexico State, Cochise College
GREAT PLAINS: Black Hills State, Dickinson State
NORTHWEST: Blue Mountain CC, Treasure Valley CC
OZARK: West Alabama, Missouri Valley College
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Idaho State, Utah Valley
SOUTHERN: Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Commerce
SOUTHWEST: Texas Tech, Weatherford College
WEST COAST: Cal Poly-SLO, Feather River College