 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

2022 College National Finals Rodeo short go-round results

  • Updated
  • 0
College National Finals Rodeo

Tarleton State's Walt Arnold throws his hat in celebration after winning the steer wrestling at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

CNFR short go-round

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 85.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Captain Hook; Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 81.5; Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 81.4; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 81.5; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 81.0; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 81.0.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 82.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Im'a Be; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 81.5; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 81.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 80.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 78.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 74.0.

BULL RIDING: Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 82.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Out Cold; only qualified ride.

STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 3.7 seconds; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 4.0; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 4.2; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.2; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 4.2; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 4.9.

People are also reading…

TIE-DOWN ROPING: Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 7.1 seconds; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 7.9; Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 8.0; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 8.4.

TEAM ROPING: Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northland Pioneer College, 4.8 seconds; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 7.0; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll,  Blue Mountain CC, 10.3; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 11.0; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 11.3; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 12.0.

BARREL RACING: Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 13.86 seconds; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.03; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.14; Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 14.14; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 14.17; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 14.21.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 2.3 seconds; Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 2.6; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 2.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.7; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 2.7; McKenna Brenna, Panhandle State, 3.0.

GOAT TYING: Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 5.5 seconds; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 5.9; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.0; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.5; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 6.5; Sierra Spratt, Texas Tech, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News