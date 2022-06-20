2022 College National Finals Rodeo short go-round results

CNFR short go-round
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 85.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Captain Hook; Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 81.5; Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 81.4; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 81.5; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 81.0; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 81.0.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 82.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Im'a Be; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 81.5; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 81.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 80.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 78.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 74.0.
BULL RIDING: Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 82.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Out Cold; only qualified ride.
STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 3.7 seconds; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 4.0; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 4.2; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.2; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 4.2; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 4.9.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 7.1 seconds; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 7.9; Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 8.0; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 8.4.
TEAM ROPING: Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northland Pioneer College, 4.8 seconds; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 7.0; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 10.3; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 11.0; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 11.3; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 12.0.
BARREL RACING: Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 13.86 seconds; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.03; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.14; Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 14.14; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 14.17; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 14.21.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 2.3 seconds; Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 2.6; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 2.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.7; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 2.7; McKenna Brenna, Panhandle State, 3.0.
GOAT TYING: Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 5.5 seconds; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 5.9; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.0; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.5; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 6.5; Sierra Spratt, Texas Tech, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.5.